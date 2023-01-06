Durg: In an inspirational tale, Hisha Baghel from Borigarka village in Chhattisgarh's Durg district was selected the first female Agniveer from the state. Baghel, who had applied for Agniveer recruitment examination 2023, will be undergoing training alongside fellow senior secondary recruits for the Indian Navy till March, 2024 in Odisha's Chilika.

Reacting to the welcome development, Hisha's mother Sati Baghel says the youngster had joined National Cadet Corps (NCC) right after reaching college. The big decision to join armed forces arrived thereafter, she noted, as the latter made up her mind and started preparing for selection under Agniveer scheme at her village ground.

"My younger daughter Hisha started practicing running alone with the youth in the village ground. In September 2022, when she applied for recruitment in the Navy under the Agniveer scheme, the officials selected her after seeing her fitness." she stated.

The success story, however, like many others of its kind, also has a darker flipside to it. Financing Hisha's studies and as well as treatment for her father Santosh Baghel, suffering from cancer, came at a cost. The family was forced to sell their land and Santosh's auto - the two main sources of income. "Now that Hisha has become Agniveer, there is finally happiness among family members including her father" an emotional Sati says.

Shining light on Hisha's academic performance and overall conduct in school, school teacher Anima Chandrakar said she was a frontrunner both in and outside the noted curriculum. "She was particular about discipline, and kept things in order. Seeing her achievement, other girls from the village are also coming forward to join the armed forces," she said.