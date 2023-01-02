Baloda Bazar (Chhattisgarh): Two men were arrested for allegedly killing the headmaster of a school and dumping the body into a pit in the Baloda Bazar district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. The headmaster went missing on December 28 and his wife has lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said that primarily the reason behind the murder seems to be old enmity and disputes over financial transactions. The deceased was identified as Shantilal Patle (45), a resident of Khamharia, who was the headmaster of the primary school in Karda, and used to live with his wife Savita Patle and two children. Shantilal went on missing at around 11 am on December 28 after he left his home. As per Savita his phone also remained switched off and nobody has any information about his whereabouts. At last, a police complaint was lodged.

During the investigation, police came to know that the headmaster was last seen with Sanjay Shrivas and Srijan Yadav, residents of Kasdol. Police took the duo into custody and started questioning them, but they tried to mislead the police by frequently changing their statements. As Sanjay Shrivas is a habitual offender and had gone to jail several times, this raised police suspicion over him and when he was interrogated further he confessed to committing the crime.

Baloda Bazar DSP Abhishek Singh said, "On the identification of the accused police retrieved the body from the pit where it was dumped. Police also recovered a scarf used for strangulating the victim from the crime spot. Around 10 kilos of salt was also spread over the body to decompose it." The DSP said, "The accused executed the crime in a filmy style and took idea's from 'crime patrol' as they left their mobiles at their homes to avoid tracking of their location later."