Bijapur: The country is celebrating the nectar festival of independence. Har Ghar Taringa campaign is being run at this festival. Even in Naxal-affected Bijapur, everyone is becoming a part of this campaign without any fear or apprehension.

People of Bijapur talked about taking part in the campaign enthusiastically. Basanta Rao, a resident of Bhopalpatnam said, "We all have love and respect for the nation. This is the reason why it has been decided to hoist the tricolor in every house." Another young resident Dattu Sharma said, "There is enthusiasm among the youth on the completion of 75 years of independence. From August 13 to August 15, the tricolor will be hoisted in every house."

Tricolor campaign at every house in Naxal affected areas of Bijapur is a challenge

Preparations have been made to sell the tricolor in many post offices including district headquarters in Bijapur, Bhopalpatnam, Madded, Aavapalli, and Basaguda. Dilip Jhadi, the postmaster of the Bhopalpatnam post office said, "The price of the tricolor in the post office has been kept at Rs 25. CRPF has ordered hundreds of tricolors till now and we are expecting more orders."