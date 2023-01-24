Raipur: Drawing a parallel to Netaji's iconic 'Give me blood' speech, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri has asked Hindus to support him to implement Hindu Rashtra, during the concluding day of the Ram Katha recitation at Gudhiyari area of Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Dhirendra said, "There was a time when Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose fought for the freedom of the country and gave the slogan that you give me blood, I will give you freedom. But today we need to make Hindu Rashtra. Today I give a slogan. You support me, I will give you Hindu Rashtra”.

Dhirendra further said that all the people of Sanatan Dharma should unite and come forward together to achieve this. First miracle is that today Hindus of India are uniting. Second miracle is to be seen in Bageshwar Dham. You should come and see it for yourself, Dhirendra said.

Third miracle is that if there is even an iota of 'Sanatan' in you, then you support me, and I will give you Hindu nation, Dhirendra said. Neither do I want to become a politician, nor will I have any party, nor will I support any party. We only have to talk about uniting our Sanatanians, he added

"If there is a dispute, then it should be allowed to remain. Even after hearing this, if you do not come out of the house and do not open your mouth and every saint of India is with us, it is our good fortune," Dhirendra said.