Balod: A student of Swami Atmanand Government English School located in Chirimiri in Chhattisgarh, has become the pride of her school. Nargis Khan, who is studying in Class VII, will now appear for the Class X exam with special permission from Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Giving information to the media, Nargis said, "My father understood about my studies and decided to let me appear for the tenth examination. Once when he came to our school, everybody told him that I am very talented and the pride of the whole school. They told him that my IQ level is excellent and it will be a proud moment for them if I sit straight in the Class X exam."

Professor VK Goyal, Secretary of the Board of Secondary Education, Chhattisgarh, has given permission to Nargis Khan to appear in the upcoming session 2023 High School Examination. Nargis Khan's date of birth is 12th June 2010 and on 1st July 2022, she will complete 12 years and 19 days. On this application, the Executive and Finance Committee has taken this decision keeping in view her IQ level.

Also read: Ordeal of frisking for NEET: Re-exam on Sept 4

Nargis said, "I have full faith in myself and that is why I have decided to appear for the Class X exam. My favorite subjects are Science and Maths." Her confidence is so strong that she does not just want to become a collector by giving the UPSC exam, but wants to become the chief secretary of the state. She is going to be the first girl in the entire state to appear straight in the Class X exam. It is a matter of pride for the whole school and the entire district.