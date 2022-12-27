Korba: A man allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver in Chhattisgarh's Korba district after she refused to talk to him, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on December 24, city superintendent of police (Korba) Vishwadipak Tripathi said.

According to the police, the victim Nilkusum Panna was alone in the house when the alleged accused Shahbaz Khan arrived there. He covered her mouth with a pillow to muffle her screams and stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver. The victim's brother found her in a pool of blood when he arrived home later, the official said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, who hails from Jashpur district, had befriended the victim three years ago when he was working as a conductor in a passenger bus and the woman used to travel by it, he said.

The accused later moved to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for work and the duo stayed in touch over phone. After the woman stopped talking to him on the phone, the accused had also threatened her parents, the official said.

Interestingly, the police found a bus ticket from Mundra in Gujarat to Ahmedabad at the crime scene. Along with it, a flight ticket from Ahmedabad to Raipur for December 22 was also recovered from the spot along with a ticket for an AC bus from Raipur to Bilaspur. All of them carry Shahbaz's name. Police, however, are curious as to why would the accused leave such proof at the spot of the crime.

Additional SP Abhishek Verma said they have formed four teams to investigate the matter. "Intensive investigation is going on. Shahbaz Khan's role in the murder, flight ticket, and all points are being investigated. We will uncover the matter soon," he said.