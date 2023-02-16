Jashpur: A young girl died in a freak accident after being hit by a stray stone during a blasting exercise in a stone quarry in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Wednesday. Sources said the incident has sparked an outrage among the locals who are now demanding the closure of the stone quarry.

According to police, an investigation into the mishap is underway and they will register a case and stern action will be taken against the accused as per law. Jashpur Superintendent of Police D Ravishankar said a probe is on. "A case will be registered and action will be taken against whoever is found responsible," ANI quoted him as saying. The locals also held a protest here after the incident, demanding the closure of the stone quarry as stone quarry accidents are on a rise, the SP said.

Earlier in December last year, a worker was killed after a rock fell on him and four others in a stone quarry in the Khavda area of Gujarat's Kachch. Two JCBs and three trucks were buried under the debris 20 to 30 feet. The Khavda police along with the disaster management team reached the spot after receiving the information and started the rescue operation. The body of the worker was pulled out from the rubble.