Raipur: A fake account on Wednesday impersonating the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh went viral on Facebook after the cyber thugs started demanding money from the followers. The former minister clarified that some mischievous elements have created a false Facebook account and are trying to wrongfully extract money from his acquaintances.

Minister Raman Singh took to Facebook to report the matter. In his post, the Minister wrote, "A fake account has been created in my name on Facebook. Messages are being sent to the state residents for financial transactions. I request you all to say vigilant and report online frauds immediately."

Taking cognizance of the matter, ASP City Abhishek Maheshwari said, "The police have not received any complaints in the matter yet. Fraudsters have demanded money by creating fake accounts. We will investigate the matter officially after receiving the complaint."

In a similar case earlier, a man was arrested from West Bengal's Bolpur for allegedly collecting funds to the tune of Rs 30 crore from more than 150 youths on the pretext of using the money in the share market. The accused was identified as Subherayan Sil. The police said that funds anywhere between Rs 2 lakhs and 2.5 lakhs were collected from each individual by the accused. Following a complaint by one of the victims, the arrest was carried out.

One of the investors, Tousif Uddin said, "He took money from us, promising to return it with interest. Hundreds of young men from Bolpur paid lakhs of rupees. Later the company officials fled without paying back the money. He looted approximately more than Rs 30 crore. We want the police to collect the money for us."