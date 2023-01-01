Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Four members of three families, including a contractor, went missing nine days ago in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, the district administration said. The missing persons have been identified as Nimendra Kumar Diwan and Neelchand Nag, residents of Kondagaon, Temru Nag, a resident of Lohandiguda, and Chapdi Battaiya, a resident of Barsoor. They have been working at a road construction site.

The families of the missing people accused Maoists of kidnapping them, but it has not been officially confirmed. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the family members of the missing persons said they don't want anything except their family members. They just want them to be safe and return home soon.

Soni Sori, a social worker said, "I appeal to the police to take action and find the missing people as soon as possible." Speaking to the media, Bijapur SP Anjenaya Varshney said, "We received information about the disappearance of four people from the media. Whatever information will be received in this regard after the investigation, media will be informed about it."