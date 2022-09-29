Durg (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident, four persons of a family were brutally murdered in Kumhari area of Durg district of Chattisgarh. The deceased include husband wife and two children. Police along with dog squad reached the spot upon being informed about the incident and investigation has started. Police said that the brother of the deceased has emerged as the prime suspect.

The deceased have been identified as Bholanath Yadav (34), wife Naila Yadav (30) , son Parmad Yadav (8) , daughter Mukta Yadav (13), police said. Originally, from Balangir village Deerga Sindhi Kala Odisha, Bholanath Yadav lived in a rented house with his wife and two children in Kumhari of Durg district.

Durg SP Abhishek Pallava said, "Husband, wife and two children have been brutally murdered with an axe. The weapon has been recovered. Prima facie it is known that the accused knows about the structure of the house. The brother is being suspected of murder. There are injury marks on his body. No strangle marks are visible. There could be a land dispute. Finger prints have been taken. At night the wife has talked on the phone for one and a half hours at 8.30 pm. The incident happened after 10.00 pm. Soon the reason behind the murder will be traced and the killer will be nabbed ."