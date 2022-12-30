Sarangarh: As many as four members of a family died and one girl survived after a car lost control and fell into a quarry in the Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. According to sources, Mahendra Patel, along with his family, was returning from Odisha. Mahendra, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle while driving in reverse gear and it accidentally plunged into the quarry.

A 15-year-old girl from the family, who was also in the vehicle, managed to get out of it and swim to safety although her attempt to rescue her grandfather proved unsuccessful. The deceased have been identified as Minu Patel, sarpanch of Timarlaga panchayat, her husband Mahendra, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Also read: Cargo ship carrying trucks sinks in Katihar, two go missing

On receiving the information, Sarangarh Superintendent of Police Bilaigarh, Additional Superintendent of Police, TI of District Kotwali, along with the police team, reached the spot. "A rescue operation was launched. All four bodies and the car were retrieved from the quarry this morning. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a probe was underway in this connection," Station in charge, Vijay Chowdhary said.