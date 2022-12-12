Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Four persons of a family drowned after their car fell into a well in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday night. The accident occurred near Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare (CTJW) College in the limits of Kanker police station when the family was returning after a wedding from Kanker. The deceased were identified as Tapan Sarkar (57), and Reeta Sarkar (50), who hailed from neighbouring Odisha, while Vishwajeet Adhikari (42) and Hajari Lal Dali (67) were from Kondagaon.

Kanker police station in-charge Sharad Dubey said, "Reena Dutta, the elder sister of the deceased tahsildar, filed a report that relatives from Umarkot and Kondagaon in Odisha had arrived at her house for the wedding ceremony. They had left the wedding venue at 10:30 pm on Saturday night but didn't reach their destination till now."

"Following the missing report, police launched a probe and based on the last locations of the victims' mobile phones, the police intensified the search and found tyre marks trailing towards a well and eventually recovered the bodies from the well on Monday", he added further. During the investigation, police kept all the angles under consideration and initially, they probed with a possibility of a road accident. But no vehicle was found anywhere till Kondagaon and Umerkot. Later, the probe turned towards loot as one of the women was wearing jewellery worth Rs 3 lakhs and Rs carrying 20,000 cash.