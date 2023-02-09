Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Seven schoolchildren died and four others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident that took place in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Thursday after a truck hit the auto in which they were travelling in, noted the police. The incident took place in the city's Korer locality when the children were returning home from school, they added.

The truck hit the auto near an AYUSH centre in the area, with the impact leading to substantial damage, causing the latter vehicle to stop some distance away. Two children died on the spot, while the others and the auto driver were referred to the district hospital for treatment. Subsequently, five more children died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"The children were returning from school when the truck, which approached the spot from Bhanupratappur, hit their auto. Seven children died in the accident, while one more child is critical and has been transferred to Raipur for further treatment. The driver has absconded, and we have formed a team to nab him" Additional SP Avinash Thakur said.

"This is a heartbreaking incident. The administration is fully committed to help those affected. I am prepared to do whatever is possible on my part," Bhanupratappur MLA Savitri Mandavi said.

"The news of the sudden death of five schoolchildren in an accident between an auto and a truck at Korer Chilhati Chowk in Kanker district is very sad. Four children are seriously injured, and all possible help is being provided by the health department. May God give courage to the family members. Instructions have been provided to the administration to provide all possible help," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted.

Meanwhile, 10 persons died in three separate road accidents across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. While the first incident from Meerut saw a van approaching from the wrong lane rammed into a wedding procession, leading to the death of three people, including the groom, two other mishaps occurred in Aligarh and Gautam Buddha Nagar respectively.