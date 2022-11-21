Raigarh (Chhattisgarh): An elephant allegedly died of electrocution in a forest of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a forest official said on Monday. The carcass of a female elephant, aged around 15 years, was found in the jungles near Amlidih village under the Dharamjaigarh forest division on Sunday evening, said Abhishek Jogawat, divisional forest officer of Dharamjaigarh division.

On being alerted, the team of forest personnel reached the spot and sent the carcass for post-mortem, he said. Prima facie, it appears that the elephant died of electrocution, but the post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death, the official said.

Chhattisgarh has reported more than 50 elephant deaths in the last four years. Most of the fatalities were reported from Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur and Korea districts.