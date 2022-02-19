Korba (Chattisgarh): When India is talking about being a global leader in the coming years, the condition of the health care system in one of its states, Chattisgarh, talks volumes about the failure of the administration. According to the Tribal Ministry statistics, in the last 3 years, 3112, including 995 pregnant, women died in the tribal-dominated districts of Chattisgarh.

An ETV Bharat investigation brings out the shocking prevalence of a 'referral racket', who lures the poor tribal people who seek medical aid at government hospitals to unlicensed private hospitals. Most of these tribal women have died due to lack of proper medical treatment or faulty medical treatment and the racket is still thriving with no government action against it.

When ETV Bharat started the investigation, following the death of a 56-year-old Suni Bai Korwa, who belongs to the Korwa community, at an unlicensed private hospital, shocking details started tumbling out. This woman, who was first admitted at a government hospital, was lured to an unlicensed private hospital, Geetha Devi Memorial, where she was kept starving for three days. The doctor, who is also working in the government hospital, had kept the woman starving for three days, under the guise of pre-surgical preparation.

After the death of this woman, government authorities have sealed this unlicensed hospital and has sent a notice to the concerned doctor. But it was just the tip of an iceberg. Our investigation revealed that 22 unlicenced hospitals are working in tribal-dominated districts like Balrampur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Jashpur, Kanker, Kondagaon, Korba, Koriya, Narayanpur, Sukma, Surajpur, and Surguja. Most of the government doctors own such unlicensed private hospitals or are consultants in such hospitals.

With the help of agents, ward boys, and other hospital staff, these doctors lure the poor patients who approach government hospitals to such private hospitals, where these patients are charged heavily. The agents who bring patients to such private hospitals are paid a commission. These private hospitals, without basic medical equipment and qualified staff, err most often, resulting in the death of the patients.

"If someone dies with a serious illness that is understandable. But if patients with common diseases die in such hospitals then it is definitely due to medical negligence, and this is a serious matter," Nuthan Singh Takur, an advocate working for the welfare of tribals says.

In the last three years, 1753 deaths in Dantewada district alone and 103 women have died in Korba. Causes of death have been recorded as sepsis and abortion. Our investigation revealed that most of these deaths occurred when the patients were shifted from government hospitals to private hospitals. Those were the victims of an organised loot where the government employees along with political and administrative nexus ruin the public health facilities and forced patients to such unlicensed private hospitals, and clinics. The referral racket is working with the full blessings of these unscrupulous elements. Small actions are initiated only when such deaths spark a protest, like in the case of Suni Bai Korwa. Following the death of this woman and subsequent protests, the government was forced to seal the hospital and dismissed three temporary government hospital employees who were involved in the racket.

When contacted Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran, joint secretary in the Central Government, who was in the district to enquire about the matter following the women's death, was not ready to comment on the frightening numbers of deaths in the tribal belt. "I have come here to take stock of the arrangements made by the government. I am collecting details regarding various government health schemes. I would not like to comment on anything else," he said.

The government machinery is unwilling to act against such brutal exploitation of the tribal communities. More deaths would follow if the government does not act immediately and closed down the unlicensed private clinics. The public also wants the government to stop its doctors from owning private hospitals and working at private hospitals and clinics.

Also read: Centre to announce welfare initiatives for nomadic community