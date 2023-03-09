Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Four days after the security forces arrested two dreaded Maoists from the Porompodiya forest area in the Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, COBRA and STF got engaged in an encounter in the same district on Thursday morning.

According to initial information, the COBRA and STF units engaged in an encounter with Naxalites in the Sakler area. While there is no specific information about the killing of any Maoists in the encounter but six of them have been reportedly injured. After the ultras left , the security forces revovered a large quantity of explosive material has been recovered from the spot.

“Encounter between CoBRA and STF and Maoists in Sakler area took place at 07.00 am. The security forces retaliated bravely and caused heavy loss to Naxalites. Around five to six Naxalites got injured and ran away. The security forces have recovered a huge amount of explosives including BGL. The area is surrounded by CoBRA, STF and CRPF. A search operation is being done,” Bastar IG Sundaraj P said.

The incident comes a week after security forces arrested a Maoist couple from the outskirts of the Porompodiya forest area in the Sukma district after a short gunfight. The male member, Muchaki Hidma, has been identified as the deputy military commander of battalion no. 24 of the CPI Maoists, while the woman cadre, Kunjam Kosi, has been identified as a member of battalion no. 31 of the Kanger Ghati area committee of the banned group.

Though the state government claimed that Maoists activity has come down in the state, just a week before three District Reserve Guard officials were martyred during an encounter with the Naxals in the same district. The DRG team had left for a patrol search when they were attacked by Maoists. While three DRG jawans succumbed to their injuries, two were injured in the clash.

Despite claims from the government that Maoist activities have decreased in recent years, these incidents highlight the ongoing threat posed by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. The area where these incidents have occurred is being closely monitored and searched by security forces, including CoBRA, STF, and CRPF.