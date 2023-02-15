Korba: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out a raid at the office of the Mining Department in Chhatisgarh's Korba, officials said. The ED sleuths also sealed the office after the raid. The case in which the raids were conducted was not immediately known.

According to sources, a team of eight ED officials arrived at the office of the Mining Department located in the vicinity of the District Collector's office and started the raid. It is learned that the Korba Collector Sanjeev Jha was present inside his chamber along with SP Korba Uday Kiran who was also there at the time the raid was conducted.

The ED sleuths rummaged through the official documents of the Mining Department during the raid, said the sources. It is learned that the ED officials also met the Collector and SP Korba. However, the outcome of the meeting was not known. As for the reason behind the raidf sources said that it was conducted in connection with an alleged coal transportation scam in Korba.

Korba has been the focal point of coal levy recovery which has been in the headlines for quite some time. It is worth mentioning here that mega projects of SECL are operated in Korba, which has put the district in more limelight. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh had recently alleged a “scam” in coal transportation. It is speculated that the ED raids might have come in the backdrop of Raman Singh's allegations.