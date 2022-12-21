Raipur: In a shocking incident, two inebriated men killed a dog after it was continuously barking at them. Angered by this, they carried an inhuman act by tying its legs and hanging it from an iron rod in a wall. The incident took place in the New Rajendra Nagar Police Station area of Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Tuesday night.

A video of the hanging carcass has also surfaced on social media causing a lot of anger among the dog lovers of Raipur. The incident has been condemned by the People For Animals Society NGO in Chhattisgarh. The organization demanded stringent action against the culprits.

Also read: Man booked for killing rat: Rodent's post-mortem report reveals...

"There has been no complaint regarding the matter yet. Action will soon be taken as soon as we receive a complaint," said Yogita Bali Khaparde, New Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge.

"We have seen the video of the incident. We are going to inspect the spot. An FIR will be lodged against the miscreants. We demand exemplary punishment against the culprits for the inhuman act so that this type of incident does not happen again," said Kasturi Ballal, the president NGO.