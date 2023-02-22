Awaspara (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday recovered a human skeleton from a half-constructed building here in Chhattisgarh's Awaspara of Bilaspur Sirgitti police station area.

The landowner, Vinod Kumar Sahu informed the police and said that he had left the house half-constructed in Ward No. 10 around five years back and when he resumed the construction the skeleton. When the labourers started cleaning the unfinished septic tank they found, a skeleton but they didn't pay attention as they thought it could be a monkey or any other animal's skeleton. When a labourer shovelled again, a human skull rolled over.

The landlord rushed to the building immediately after the locals and the labourers informed him. Sahu then informed the police who also rushed and commenced a probe into the matter. The police have started an investigation to identify the dead body by the clothes and the skeleton has been seized by the FSL team.

Sources said that only after a thorough investigation, the dead body can be identified. However, looking at the skeleton, the police suspected that the deceased must have been brutally murdered and buried in the under construction house, said Puja Kumar, CSP City Kotwali.

The higher officials of the police immediately deployed a team of police to probe the matter. Subsequently, the remains of the deceased have been sent for DNA and medical sampling. The police claimed that the dead body will be identified soon and the accused will be behind the bars .