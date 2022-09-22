Raipur: In a rare surgery, doctors at a hospital in Raipur saved a woman's life. According to reports, a 27-year-old woman resident of Jashpur was undergoing treatment for stomach cancer in a private hospital in Raipur. Medicines were being given to the woman by the doctors through the chemo port. During the circle of giving medication, the doctor conducted an X-Ray, and it was found that a port had gone inside the heart (A chemotherapy device entered the heart). After which the doctor immediately referred the patient to Mekahara hospital in Raipur.

The port is a device used to draw blood and provide treatment, including intravenous fluids, blood transfusions, or drugs such as chemotherapy and antibiotics. The port is placed under the skin, usually on the right side of the chest. The family immediately brought the girl to Dr Smit Srivastava, head of the Department of Cardiology at Mekahara's Advanced Cardiac Institute (ACI). Dr Smit Srivastava and his team successfully removed the chemo port by performing an emergency procedure through the cath lab. The patient is currently admitted to the cardiology department of ACI.

Dr Smit Srivastava, Head of the Department of Cardiology at Advance Cardiac Institute, said, "The patient was placed on the chemo port to give medicine for stomach cancer. The chemo port remains like a pipe, through which cancer medicine is given. The port is small. Through surgery, it is inserted under the skin in the upper chest or arm. After two cycles of chemotherapy, the port went inside the heart."

Dr Smit Srivastava said, "In countries like America, a special rope is used to catch cattle. It is called a 'lasso'. In this, one end of the rope is made like a noose. To catch the cattle, the noose part of the rope is thrown in a circular motion toward the cattle. The head of the cattle gets stuck in that noose. We also adopted the same method to a large extent to remove the chemo port.''