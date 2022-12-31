Balod (Chhattisgarh): A doctor, who is a BJP medical cell coordinator, has been booked for allegedly drugging and raping a woman on the pretext of providing treatment at a hospital here. The victim woman along with her father reached the doctor's house asking him to adopt her.

The woman claimed that Dr. Shikhar Gupta sexually assaulted her in an unconscious state. The victim's father said, "The doctor sexually assaulted my daughter by giving her sedatives. He then trapped my daughter and continued assaulting her. Knowing that my daughter was alone, he even visited my daughter's house. She was under a lot of pressure and even tried killing herself."

The victim's father further said, "We all came to about the sexual assault after the doctor sent an obscene recording to her. Searching further, we were shocked to see the texts sent by the doctor to my daughter. The doctor is from an influential family and is a coordinator of BJP's medical cell."

Sub-inspector of Balod police station Khagendra Pathare said that "a case has been registered against the doctor and an investigation, in this case, has started."