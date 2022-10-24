Korba (Chhattisgarh): In a bizarre incident, a dead frog was found in a sealed liquor bottle in Hardibazar village of Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday. The salesman of the shop later replaced it with a new one.

As per the inputs received from the ground, a young man had bought three-quarters from the government liquor shop in Hardibazar. The bottle was completely sealed, however when he opened the package, he saw a dead frog floating inside. He then went back to the shop and complained about it to the salesman. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered and started questioning the quality of the liquor.

Amit Rathore, the manager of the liquor shop said, "The liquor comes from the warehouse. It is scanned and then given to customers. This is the first time such an incident has happened. There will be an investigation regarding this."