Raipur: Bodies of a husband-wife duo and two children were recovered from Bastar Lodge, located near the Kanker Bus Stand area in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, on Friday. While the bodies of the couple were found hanging, the deceased children were discovered lying on the bed. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

The Police stated that it is suspected the couple hanged themselves. Speaking to the media, Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said, "It is suspected that the two children were poisoned, after which the husband and wife died by suicide. The hands of both were tied from behind. Prima facie, we are treating it as a suicide." He added that no clear reasons behind the act have emerged so far.

According to police sources, the children are around eight to nine years of age. The poison angle emerged after they were spotted to be foaming in the mouth. The family arrived at the lodge on Wednesday at 8:30 pm. The staff informed the police at around 10 pm on Thursday after they did not open the door throughout the duration of their stay. The family has been identified as residents of Raipur, with cops attempting to establish contact with family and/or relatives.