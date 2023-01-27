Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Danteshwari temple dedicated to Goddess Danteshwari is one of the 52 Shakti Peethas, shrines of the divine feminine, spread across the country. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, a Trishul was established here every year. This tradition has been going on for 600 years. Devotees thronged the temple to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Harinath Jia, while speaking to the media said, "The temple is at the spot where the teeth of Sati fell, during the episode when all the Shakti shrines were created in the Satya Yuga. It is one of the 52 Shakti Peethas. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season. On the occasion, a Trishul is established here after worshiping Goddess Danteshwari."

Harinath further said, "A lamp is lit at the pillar in the temple every day from Basant Panchami to Shivratri. A fair begins near the temple premises after Shivratri. Deities of 365 villages are invited to this nine-day-long fair. The deities bid farewell to the fair on the 10th day, followed by Holika Dahan." The deity's canopy is taken out of the temple for a tour of the city in the evening. Devotees take blessings on the way. Even the police personnel offer a salute to the deity here. This tradition has been going on for 600 years. The temple has been built several times but the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is more than 800 years old, Harinath said.

Legend has it that, Shakti Peethas were created when Lord Vishnu divided Goddess Sati's corpse into 52 pieces. The place where each of these pieces fell became a Shakti Peetha. It is believed that Goddess Sati's teeth fell here after which, the Danteshwari temple came into existence. This ancient temple is situated at the confluence of the Dakini and Shakini rivers.