Jashpur: A ruckus occurred among the Congress leaders during a conference at a community hall in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur Nagar town on Sunday.

The brawl occurred after Iftikhar Hasan, District President of Congress Minority Cell snatched mike from the hands of the District President and member of Board of Secondary Education Pawan Agarwal.

Iftikhar Hasan also manhandled Pawan who was addressing the gathering. Agarwal in his speech mentioned about partymen's unruly behaviour against him and also took the name of Health Minister TS Singh Dev. A party worker rushed on to the stage and grabbed his mike.

Following the incident, other workers also moved on to the stage and began to exchange blows.

Ravi Sharma, Youth Congress district president said, "the Congress is a big family and such small things keep happening. If there was indiscipline in the event, then action would be taken. Pawan was giving a speech on the stage when someone snatched the mike from his hand. Action should be taken against those found guilty."

