New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said it has started an exercise to obtain feedback on the performance of party MLAs in Chhattisgarh in order to prepare for the 2023 assembly polls. “We have started a drive to obtain feedback on the work done by the party MLAs. We thought such an exercise was needed as two-thirds of the government’s term is over,” AICC secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

Party insiders said the move will help the managers review the performance of the MLAs and will also come in handy when tickets will be decided for the next assembly elections. Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, they said, has been doing good work and his government has implemented most of the 36 promises made in 2018.

The Congress tally in the 90-member assembly reached 71 after the recent Khairagarh bypoll win. As promised, the chief minister announced the Khairagarh constituency as a new district, which will push development in the area. Yet, it is important for the ruling party to find ways to beat anti-incumbency, which sets in naturally after five years, said party strategists, adding that the feedback drive will also allow the legislators to pull up their socks and start connecting with the voters.

“We won the recent local body polls and that is a good thing but voter connect is also key,” said a senior AICC functionary. Retaining power in the central Indian state would be crucial for the grand old party as the next assembly elections will come a year before the bigger 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A poor show in state polls could affect the party’s chances in the national elections when Congress hopes to take on the BJP. Keeping that in mind, Congress is training thousands of workers at the booth level on the development works done since 2018 and has asked them to explain it to the voters. The training of booth-level teams started on April 15.

As the Congress managers get down to obtaining feedback about Chhattisgarh lawmakers, there are concerns over the impact on governance during the two years of Covid. “The lockdowns affected all state governments equally,” said a senior state Congress leader, adding that the saving grace for the tribal-state was the way health minister TS Singh Deo managed the health care systems during the pandemic, which was appreciated by many across the country. “Better health care affects all sections of society. We score well on that front but we must inform the voters on what we did and what we plan to do in the months to come,” said Yadav, referring to the mobile healthcare vans launched recently by both Baghel and Singh Deo for the rural areas.

