Raipur: Congress leader KC Venugopal, who reached Raipur to attend the AICC plenary session, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government over the recent Pawan Khera controversy." The Congress said party senior leader Pawar Khera was arrested by the Assam police at the Delhi airport minutes after he was deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur IndiGo flight. He was scheduled to take off for Chhattisgarh for the AICC plenary session.

It may be noted that Pawan Khera termed the PM as Narendra Gautamdas Modi as he was demanding a JPC inquiry against the Adani Group. The probe was demanded in connection with the Hindenburg allegations against the Adani Group. "There are proper guidelines by DGCA to stop a person from boarding a flight, but Pawan Khera was stopped without any reason.

The party had no response when we asked them the reason for their action. The Modi government wants to disturb the Congress session," he pointed out. Venugopal also said that "the BJP want to scare the Congress party, but they do not know that the Congress party is not afraid of anyone. We support the truth. Will fight for the truth. We are not afraid of anyone."

Congress leader BK Hariprasad, in Raipur, also slammed the Central government and flayed the BJP over the arrest of Pawan Khera. BK Hariprasad said that "the current situation in the country will be discussed in the session."