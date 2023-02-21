Raipur: All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday condemned the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids as a "political vendetta" and said such things cannot scare the Congress. Venugopal said that Congress will fight against this as per the law. "This is a clear instance of a political vendetta of the BJP. We already knew that something of this kind was coming. The ED comes whenever there is an election of the convention. The entire country knows this fact," Venugopal said at the Swami Vivekananda Airport.

He said that the party is not afraid of the raids. "Our leaders have faith in the country's law and we will fight according to the law. Now that our plenary session is approaching, such raids are not uncommon," he said. Venugopal arrived in Raipur to oversee the preparations for Congress's 85th plenary session that will be held from February 24 to 26 in the capital. He will hold a meeting with party officials and then leave for Delhi in the afternoon.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhaghel and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also termed the raids a "political vendetta" and alleged that the raids were being carried out as BJP was afraid of the Congress following the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra and to divert attention from the Adani Group. Earlier, the Congress leaders protested against the raids in front of the ED's office in Raipur. On Monday, ED conducted raids in connection with the coal mining case in several locations belonging to party MLAs and leaders.