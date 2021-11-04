Rajnandgaon: Khairagarh Assembly MLA and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) leader, Devvrat Singh passed away due to a heart attack on Wednesday. The doctors declared him dead after he was taken to a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh.

“Singh complained of chest pain at around 1 am following which he was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead,” a close relative of the legislator, told the media.

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaube, former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh and MLAs of BJP and Congress attended the last rites of the 52-year-old MLA in Khairagarh. His funeral procession was taken out from Kamal Vilas Palace Khairagarh till the Muktidham in the city.

Paying his last respect to the leader, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said that the death of Devvrat Singh is the biggest political loss.

The four-time MLA, who belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, was first elected as legislator in 1995 on a Congress ticket from Khairagarh and the second time in 1998, in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh.

