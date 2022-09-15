Raipur: A complaint has been filed by members of the Kayastha community against Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is also the director of the upcoming film "Thank God" for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. The complaint has been filed in Civil Lines Police Station of Chhattisgarh's Raipur city. The complaint was lodged for allegedly ridiculing Lord Chitragupta and making objectionable remarks in the film.

Sanjay Srivastava, BJP leader and convenor of the society said, "Ajay Devgn's new film 'Thank God' is going to be released on October 25. Its trailer is being shown on YouTube. The film shows our god Chitragupta in a suit-boot. Obscenity is served in the film due to which the faith of the Kayastha community has been hurt. We have lodged a strong objection by giving a memorandum."

A memorandum has been submitted to the Deputy Superintendent of Police under the leadership of the convenor of the society Sanjay Srivastava. The Kayastha members said, "The trailer showcases obscenity around our adorable god Lord Chitragupta. Half-naked women are standing next to the Lord." The community members threatened fierce protest if quick action is not initiated.