Bhilai: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday took a dig at Hindu organisations, boycotting Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie- Pathaan's song by saying that colours cannot decide one's caste and religion. During an event, while addressing the media, Baghel said, "Saffron colour is worn only by those who have renounced their homes, family and society. But the Bajrangi goons, who are wearing saffron colour scarves have not sacrificed anything. They are wearing saffron colour for extortion. Colours cannot decide one's caste and religion."

Earlier Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had made his objection to the song clear and said that the video has been shot with a dirty mindset. On December 14, taking to Twitter, Mishra tweeted in Hindi, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone, who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang', is in the song of the film 'Pathaan'. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh."

Mishra's statement came two days after the song was released. "I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its release should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not. (With Agency Inputs)