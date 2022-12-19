Security forces help tribal woman in labour pains to safely reach hospital

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Family members of a tribal woman in labour pains found it difficult to shift her hospital as the road link to their village was cut off by Naxals. They took the help of security forces who helped in carrying the woman on cot and reaching her safely to the hospital. The incident took place at Potkapalli village in Sukma distrit of Chhattisgarh.

Troops of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Task Force (STF) deployed at the security force camp in Naxal affected village helped the woman.

Vetti Maya, a pregnant woman of Potkapalli village, experienced sudden labor pain. With the nearest health center being 70 Km away, the villagers sought help from the jawans at the Potkapalli camp. Upon being informed about the incident, the CoBRA medical officer along with the medical team reached the spot and gave necessary medical assistance to the woman.

With no proper roads in the village, the woman was taken on a cot. The higher officials of the camp also arranged a civil vehicle in which the woman was taken to Bhadrachalam Hospital.

On reaching the hospital, Vetti Maya gave birth to a healthy baby. Vetti Maya and her family members thanked the security personnel for timely help. Sukma being a Naxal affected-area has no proper road connectivity and even basic medical aid. The incident took place on Saturday.