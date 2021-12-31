Sukma: An encounter began between security forces and Naxalites of Sukma in the Palachama hills of Kistaram on Friday. Commando Virendra Singh, belonging to CoBRA's 208th battalion, suffered a bullet injury on his chest and was shifted to the CRPF's field hospital in Kistaram. Preparations were being made to airlift him to Raipur for further treatment but he succumbed by then, the SP said.

A police official said, "A commando of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district on Friday."

The gunfight took place when the 208th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest, located over 450 kilometres from Sukma, an exchange of fire took place, he said.

Sukma is part of the state's Left Wing Extremism-hit south Bastar region where the Central Reserve Police Force and its CoBRA units are extensively deployed to quell the Maoist menace.

According to the information received from the sources, information about the presence of a large number of Naxalites on these hills was received from the informer. After which the security force personnel were sent for the operation. The encounter between Naxalites and jawans is going on since this morning. At present, the jawans are taking continuous action against the Naxalites on the spot.

Meanwhile, in Rajnandgaon, the Naxalites have killed the villager on the suspicion of being an informer. Five Naxalites reached the house of Tijuram, a resident of Nideli village of Pendodi village panchayat, at around four o'clock. They knocked on the door of the house and picked the informer up.

Tijuram's wife tried her best to save him but the Naxalites pushed the wife inside the house and killed him afterward. The Naxalites also pasted pamphlets on the tree outside the village.

The wife informed the Aundhi police about the incident. The police found his body at a distance from Tiju's house. Police believe that the villager was strangled to death with a rope and investigating the matter.

