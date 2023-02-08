Chhattisgarh: Senior doctor's Re 1 clinic a big hit in Raipur

Raipur: While there are many government health schemes for the poor, it is no secret that not everyone is able to get access to free healthcare as is claimed. Getting proper treatment is still a big challenge, especially for those living in penury, as private hospitals and clinics are unaffordable for them.

To help such people, Dr Vinay Verma, Chief Medical Officer Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur offers his service to patients at his clinic for just Re 1. As the Covid pandemic hit the entire world in 2020 and people struggled for treatment and beds in hospitals, Dr Verma started offering his practically free consultation to patients.

"Today it's been 4 years since the 1 rupee clinic was started. I see patients at home from 8 am to 10 am and give my consultation at my clinic located at KK Road from 11 am to 1 pm. I charge Re 1 and do not do it for free as part of Chhattisgarh's tradition but later I donate that amount as well.

Asked how he manages his time as he holds an important post of CMO as well, he says he is attached to the emergency department of the hospital so on off days he consults patients between 8 am to 10 am and then 11 am to 1 pm, while in duty days gives his time to patients in morning hours.

"Many of the patients who come to me are not even able to afford medicines, so in such cases, I try to offer them medicines as well and if they require beyond that I ask them to visit the government hospital and there under my supervision they get proper treatment," the doctor said. Dr Vinay who offers his services to 30 to 40 patients every day looks up to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as his inspiration. "Doctors are not looting patients but the persons who are running businesses in the name of health are the real culprits," he said.