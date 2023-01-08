Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the state-level Chhattisgarh Olympics. The 14 games, including tug of war, have been included in the competitions. About 1,900 participants from all the districts of the State are participating in the state-level event. Players from rural areas will participate in the event.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Cash prizes will be awarded to the players, who will secure first, second and third places in the cluster, block, district, divisional and state-level competitions. With this, an encouraging environment has been created for sports in the State. People from rural areas participated with great enthusiasm in the Olympics."

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Umesh Patel, Chhattisgarh State Housing Board President Kuldeep Juneja, Municipal Corporation Raipur Mayor Ejaz Theber, Chhattisgarh State Tourism Board President Atal Srivastava and a large number of players from rural areas were present at the event.