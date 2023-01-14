Korba (Chhattisgarh): Lashing out at the BJP over Friday's Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on multiple locations in the State, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that since the saffron party is unable to win elections in Chattisgarh, they are using Central agencies such as the ED and Income Tax (IT) as weapons against opposition parties.

The Chief Minister, referring to the BJP's recent electoral debacle in the byelection in Chattisgarh, said that despite holding several meetings. changing state-in-charges and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, BJP has failed to achieve any electoral success in Chattisgarh.

"BJP's only weapon is ED and IT, through which they are resorting to propaganda to mislead the people. Their motto is defaming and troubling( the Opposition)," said Baghel. He also said that ED will remain in the State till the Assembly elections are held.

"I have already told the senior BJP leaders that they will not get the tickets for the Assembly elections. They should find someone close to them for whom they could get tickets. The BJP leaders are desperately trying to keep themselves politically relevant in the Assembly elections."

Baghel also paid tribute to the late Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav. "Sharad Yadav started his political career at Jabalpur University and gradually he entered into national politics. As long as he was active he had a significant influence on Indian politics with his works and thoughts. His demise marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His demise is a loss for society and for the country."

Reacting to Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's remark on Ramcharitmanas, the Chief Minister said, "I will quote Vinoba Bhave's comment in this regard. He had said that if a topic is given in a religious book, then we should take its subtle element after an in-depth study. There are many subtle thoughts in Ramayana, so we should accept those after discussing the facts."