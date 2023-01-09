CM Baghel offers helicopter to arch-rival Raman Singh to attend Shah's rally

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he offered his helicopter to arch-rival and former CM Raman Singh so that the latter could attend a rally of Home Minister Amit Shah in Korba on Saturday. Baghel said he cancelled his chopper ride to facilitate Singh's journey. "I travelled by road instead," Baghel said.

Bhagel said he was in Rajim when he received a request for a chopper ride to Korba from Singh's representatives. "I responded to the request by rescheduling my chopper ride so that he can use it," Baghel said while addressing the media in after attending Kabir Satsang Mela in Bhalukohna on Sunday.

Baghel recalled the 15th-century poet and saint Sant Kabir's teachings and how they are relevant even in today's day and age. The Congress leader asserted that there wouldn't be anyone who does not remember even a single couplet of Kabir. The CM asked the people to adopt the ideals and messages of saint Kabir saying that life for a well balanced life.

After attending the Kabir satsang, Baghel paid tribute to Mohandipath Baba. The CM revealed that he had wished for 65 seats in 2018 and got more than that. Hence, he visited Mohandipath Baba's temple here to seek the blessings of lord Mohandipath. Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhediya, local MLA Kunwer Singh Nishad and MLA Sangeeta Sinha were also present at this event.