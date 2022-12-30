Kanker: Children of the Maoist-affected Kiskodo village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district have been studying in a hut-like school for years as the concrete school building was destroyed by Maoists. Lala Dugga, a villager from Kiskodo said, "In the year 2003, the Maoists blasted the school building. A hut-like school has been built here with the help of locals. But now, the school has become dilapidated. The woods of the hut is infested with termites. Even after 20 years, a pucca school has not been built."

Another villager Rameshwar Prasad said, "Earlier, there was a concrete school built by the ashram people, which was blasted by the Maoists." "As many as 70 children study in this hut-like school. The villagers have demanded a permanent school many times, but it has not yet been constructed. It is difficult for children to study in the rainy season," he said.

In this regard, Kanker Collector Dr. Priyanka Shukla said, "The uplift of any society depends on education. If children start studying, then development is possible there. It is our responsibility to give us whatever infrastructure they need. Whatever is needed at that place, it will be made available."