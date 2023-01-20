Raipur: Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma challenged Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri to prove his claims on the alleged 'conversions' in Chhattisgarh or leave 'Panditai' (priesthood). Mounting a strong attack on Dhirendra, the Minister said, "We say with all truth and oath, if you are Maharaj and Pandit, come with me to Bastar, and see if any conversion happening there. If it's happening I will quit politics and if not you should step down from Panditai."

Kawasi Lakhma said that this Pandit has been challenged in Nagpur and he is about to go to court and the truth whether he is pandit or what will be out then. On the other hand, former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh along with his family attended the ongoing 'Ram Katha' at Dahihandi Maidan in Gudhiyari, Raipur, and took blessings of Dhirendra Shastri.

During this interaction with the media, Raman Singh said, "Lord Ram resides in every part of Chhattisgarh, its home Mata Kaushalya and with the arrival of such saints the relevance of the place gets enhanced. In parvachan (preachings) of Bageshwar Dham Maharaj's whole of Chhattisgarh turned Rammay"

Earlier, on Wednesday, at a press conference in Raipur, Dhirendra Shastri accepted the challenge from Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANS) of Nagpur to prove his powers to foretell the future of people. He took this stance as some critics have him of spreading superstitions. It is also reported that a police case has been filed against the 'Baba' in Nagpur by the ANS. The head of Bageshwar Dham has a sizable fan base who are convinced of his supernatural abilities.