Surguja (Chhattisgarh): A 72-year-old elephant named 'Civil Bahadur', known as the oldest elephant in Chhattisgarh, died on Tuesday. The elephant was undergoing treatment for the past few days due to its poor health. CF Surguja Range KR Badhai said, "Civil Bahadur has been here since 1988. It was the oldest elephant in Chhattisgarh. Its body got infected due to old age. It stopped eating and got weak in no time. It was 72 years old and succumbed to its injuries around 6 am on Tuesday. The final rites have been performed after examination under the rules. The elephant was buried with salt and lime."

"The elephant was caught from Civildag of the Kusmi forest area of ​​Surguja 44 years ago. Because of being caught from there, the elephant was named 'Civil Bahadur'. It was kept in Tamor Pingala's elephant camp for a few years and then brought to Achanakmar. In 2017, it was again brought to the rescue centre in Tamor Pingala where it was under the supervision of forest officials and mahouts" he said.