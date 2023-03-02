Korea (Chhattisgarh): In a unique tradition, the people of Amarpur village in Chhattisgarh's Korea district celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, on Thursday in advance. The villagers believe that if they do not celebrate the festival seven days ahead of its actual date, the village will invite doom like natural calamities destroying their crops and livestock. Similarly, the villagers believe that they face water scarcity as ground water level will go down.

The villagers also celebrate 'Holika Dahan' seven days ahead of the actual date and the celebrations and the tradition are being carried out by the villagers for the past many decades. Hence, villagers on Thursday celebrated the festival of colours where they drenched themselves in colours, danced and had a feast during the celebrations. The villagers celebrated the festival following their tradition and by worshipping village deities.

A villager while talking to ETV Bharat said that they celebrate every festival in advance in order to prevent the village from natural calamities. The villager said that their ancestors used to tell about an incident where the village witnessed natural calamity and after an older person suggested celebrating the festivals in advance, the village has not witnessed any calamity since then and the tradition passed on to successive generations.

Say it as superstition or belief, but people always follow and practice the age-old traditions passed on by their ancestors. Because they believe that by doing so they are following in the footsteps of their elders. Furthermore, the Amarpur village is hogging the limelight for its uniqueness.