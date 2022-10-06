Raipur: The first of its kind 'Chhattisgarhia Olympics', a muli-sport event aimed at reviving the traditional desi sports is commencing on Thursday with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to inaugurate the games at 12 pm at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Budhapara. The programme will be held under the chairmanship of Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Umesh Patel.

A total of 14 traditional sports have been included in the 'Chhattisgarhia Olympics'. This competition of traditional sports will be held in six phases from village to state level. The first Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club-level events in Chhattisgarhia Olympics will be held from October 6 to October 11, followed by zone-level events to be organised from October 15 to 20.

At the block level, the events will be held from October 27 to November 10. The events will be held at the district level from November 17 to 26 and at the divisional level from December 5 to 14. The final stage of the 'Chhattisgarhia Olympics' at the state level will be held from December 28 2022 to 6 January 2023.

Players will be competing in 14 sports--Gilli-Danda, Langdi race, Pitthul, Sankhali, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Towing, Bunti (Kancha), Gedi race, Fugdi, Bumblebee, 100 metres race, Long jump--this competition will be organised in three categories: First in the age group of up to 18 years, the second from the age of 18 to 40 years, the third till the age of 40 years with both women and men to be participants in this competition.

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister TS Singhdeo, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, School Education Minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam, Forest and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Akbar, Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma, Urban Administration and Urban Affairs Minister, Development Minister Dr Shiv Kumar Dahria, Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhendia, Revenue Minister Jaisingh Agarwal, Public Health Engineering Minister Guru Rudra Kumar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Amarjit Bhagat, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Soni, Parliamentary Secretary Parasnath Rajwade and Vikas Upadhyay with MLAs Satyanarayan Sharma, Brijmohan Agarwal, Kuldeep Juneja, Mayor Ejaz Dhebar, District Panchayat President Domeshwari Verma and President Chhattisgarh State Youth Commission Jitendra Mudaliar will be present as special guests.