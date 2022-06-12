Sarguja: An inspirational tale has emerged from Chhattisgarh's Sarguja district. Vicky Malakar, a Drop Roball player from the district, has recently made it big on the national stage, winning a gold medal in the National School Games. Malakar's transition from having to perform odd jobs in order to sustain his family's financial stability to tasting success is the stuff of big dreams.

Malakar, originally a basketball player, was re-routed to the path of Drop Roball by coach Rajesh Pratap Singh. Malakar's accolades while playing basketball were limited to silver and bronze medals in state championships, while he claimed the newer avenue has set him on a path of even greater achievement. "After playing basketball for four years, my coach suggested that I try something new. This is when I started playing Drop Roball and my new coach Priyanka Pegra helped me learn it.

First I had gone to Bilaspur for the state championship. Later, I went to Rajasthan for nationals, where I got a gold medal, and recently went to Bhopal, which is where I again struck gold," he says. Speaking about his daily schedule, however, the 15-year-old does not hide the fact that striving and finding time for everything plays a key role in his life. "I have to find the time. I come here to deliver newspapers at 5. Afterward, I go to the ground and practice from 7 am to 9 am. From 10 am to 3 pm, I help my father at our fruit shop.

I again go to the ground at 5 in the evening. There is definitely financial constraint in my life," Malakar says, before hurriedly adding that his coach helps his Drop Roball passion in a number of ways. "He has provided me with kits and shoes. But I do this (distributing newspapers) to pay for my school fees and books," Vicky adds. Being enquired about how he feels, the teenager notes that he is excited in view of this result, not forgetting to thank his coach. "Practice can do this for people," said humble Malakar before pedaling away.