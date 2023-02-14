Raipur: The Hindu Swabhiman Jagran Sant Padyatra, seeking to solidify the Hindu society, will kickstart from four locations in Chhattisgarh on February 18. It will culminate in a Mahasabha on March 19 in Raipur. The yatra, organised by saints and religious bodies in the state, will see four separate marches - Maa Danteshwari yatra from Sukma, Mahamaya yatra from Ramanujganj, Chandrahashni yatra from Jaspur, and Bamleshwari yatra from Panabaras in Rajnandgaon district, as informed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad state president Chandrashekhar Verma.

The march aims at reducing 'anti-Hindu, as well as anti-national and pro-conversion' moves in the country, he further stated. "Sants (Hindu religious leaders) will travel to places where they are usually unable to go, take rest and consume food in people's houses, and through 'satsang' (preaching) will address issues such as conversion and anti-Hindu activities. They will also invite citizens to stand up for the community," he added.

The march will pass through a total of 34 districts. All seers in Chhattisgarh have been requested to join this yatra, Verma also said. "In this padayatra, about 35 saints from different places will walk on their own. A journey of 20 to 25 kilometers will be completed daily. On March 17, all four processions will merge in Raipur where, on March 19, a Dharma Sabha will be organized. Here, a resolution will be taken to raise the demand of declaring India a Hindu Rashtra" he added.