Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh): The red ladies finger have been the talk of the town in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. Under the National Skill Qualification Form Work (NSQF) programme, a vocational agriculture course is being taught in 36 schools across Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district.

The cultivation was taken up by the students and teachers as part of the course. The seeds were brought from Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. The course is also being taught at the Government Higher Secondary School, located just 10 km from the Mahasamund headquarters.

The scientific name of red ladies finger is Abelmoschus esculentus. Elaborating on the benefits of this vegetable, vocational course instructor Dinesh Kumar Soni said that red ladies finger is rich in vitamins, calcium, potassium and manganese as well.

"Red ladies finger is considered good for health. Lycopene pigment is found in large quantity in this variety and it is very beneficial for pregnant women. Farmers, if they choose red ladies finger as their crop, will sure reap the benefits from its market," said Soni.