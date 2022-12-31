Raipur: The police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur are using catchy social media posts and videos to caution people against drunk driving during the new year celebrations on Saturday. Posts on the Raipur police's social media handles, including Twitter and Facebook, in the last couple of days, have gone viral.

In one of the posts in Hindi, the police warned that citizens speeding on roads will have to usher in the new year inside a police lock up. Creative flyers and videos are being issued by the Raipur police from time to time to make people aware about traffic safety rules. It attracts attention of the general public, Raipur senior superintendent of police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

Ahead of New Year's Eve, similar messages were conveyed through videos and posts on social media, he said. In one of the videos, four youngsters are seen drinking alcohol in a car despite being warned by the police who saw them buying liquor, and they later meet with an accident. At the end of every video, the Raipur SSP is seen urging people not to risk their lives by driving in an inebriated state.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements in the capital to ensure peaceful new year celebrations. Adequate number of police personnel has been deployed across Raipur in view of new year parties and gatherings at various places. Patrolling teams from each police station along with Dial 112 emergency service will keep a close vigil in their respective areas, an official said.

The state's housing and environment department has issued guidelines permitting the use of loudspeakers from 10 am to 12 midnight on New Year's Eve and January 1, a public relations officer here said. All district collectors and superintendents of police have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of guidelines to prevent noise pollution, he added. (PTI)