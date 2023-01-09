Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Naxalites abducted an employee engaged in a construction project in Bijapur on Sunday but released him after a few hours. The scribe identified as Munshi Krishna KG was travelling in a bus when a group of armed Naxalites allegedly stopped the vehicle to search for the police and security personnel.

However, there were no security forces in the bus at that time. The Naxalites did not harm any passenger on the bus and after a brief questioning, they released the scribe as well. The incident happened when the bus was commuting from Bijapur to Basaguda on a state highway. The incident has once again put the security agencies on high alert and they reviewed the security arrangements in the area.