Narayanpur: At least five persons, including tribal leader Rupsai Salam, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on Tuesday, a day after violence erupted and a church was vandalized by protestors demonstrating against religious conversion. Apart from Salam, the four others arrested in relation to the incident have been identified as Paban Nag, Domesh Yadav, Ankit Nandi and Atul Tenam.

Meanwhile, the BJP, too, has formed its own enquiry committee to look into the incident. Former Home Minister and Rampur MLA Nankiram Kawar, BJP Vice President and MLA Shivratan Sharma, Kanker MP Mohan Mandavi, Rajnandgaon MP Santosh Pandey, State General Secretary Kedar Kashyap and former minister Mahesh Gagda are included in this committee.

Following the incident, a high alert had been issued in the surrounding areas on Monday night. Speaking to the media, Bastar IG P Sundarraj informed that the situation was 'normal', ensuring legal action and adding that FIRs had been registered against the accused.

While trying to pacify the mob, Narayanpur SP Sadanand Kumar on Monday sustained injuries after being hit in the head from behind. The demonstration which turned awry had a total of about 2,000 participants - being led by the likes of Salam and fellow tribal leader Narayan Markam.