Raigad/Sarangarh: A Muslim fruit seller in Saria Nagar Panchayat of the newly formed district of Sarangarh in Chhattisgarh has been arrested for hoisting an Islamic flag on his terrace on Tuesday. SDPO Sarangarh Manish Kanwar said the man was arrested and booked under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by locals.

Section 153-A deals with “promoting enmity between different groups”. Earlier, BJP leader Arundhar Dewan demanded a case of sedition against the Muslim man. Another BJP leader Alok Singh has demanded a probe into the incident calling it a “serious issue”. Local BJP workers, led by BJP leader Jagannath Panigrahi, sat on a dharna in front of the police station till late at night demanding the arrest of the accused.

After police arrested the man, the Islamic flag was also removed from his house, police said.