Surajpur: The body of a girl student was found hanging in a Madrasa (Islamic seminary) at Bhanwarahi village of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Monday with the family alleged it as murder. It is learnt that the girl identified as Suhana Fatima hailing from Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, went to her room after prayer at 7 pm on Monday.

When she did not return from the room for a long time, her fellow girl students reached her room where she was found hanging. The girls raised a hue and cry after which the Madrassa management rushed to the spot and later called the police. A team of police from the local Basdei police post reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

The relatives of the deceased student, who reached Surajpur from Madhya Pradesh, alleged that the girl did not commit suicide, but was murdered and hanged. The relatives accused the Madrasa teacher of harassing her for the past several days. The younger sister of the deceased said that the teacher of the Madrassa often called her sister to his room at night.

Whenever Suhana used to return from the teacher's room, she used to cry for a long time, the sister said. Even a day before the incident, the accused teacher had called her to the room, alleged the deceased's sister. The madrassa is running in Bhavrahi village of the district for the last 10 years where 160 girls from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are studying. SDPO Prakash Soni said that a complaint has been received from the Madrasa management about the hanging of the student. The matter will be revealed only after the post-mortem report, he said adding interrogation of teachers is going on.